Montreal police seize 4 guns, arrest 2 men after operation in West Island

Montreal police say they arrested two men in their 50s and 70s for several firearms and drug offences after carrying out searches in the West Island on Wednesday.

One of the men arrested is described by police as a 50-year-old "heavily armed drug dealer" whose home and vehicle were searched on Lake Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police said their anti-gun squad, the Équipe multisectorielle dédiée aux armes à feu (EMAF), seized three 9mm handguns as well as a Cobray machine gun, 42 kilograms of cannabis worth an estimated street value of $100,000, ammunition, methamphetamine, nearly $7,000 in cash, and some Viagra tablets.

He is set to appear in court Thursday to face several charges related to gun possession and drug trafficking.

Police said a 72-year-old man who was present at the time of the searches is also facing similar charges.

Montreal police said the investigation wouldn't have happened without a tip from the public and invite anyone with information about the fight against gun violence to call 911, file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or file a report on infocrimemontreal.ca.