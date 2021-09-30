Montreal police seize 5 handguns, $100,000 of narcotics in latest gang crackdown

An operation targeting street gangs led Montreal police to the seizure of five illegal handguns, including revolvers and semi-automatic pistols. They also seized crack cocaine and GHB worth more than $100,000 and arrested five people. Following a year that saw a marked increase in shootings, police say they're learning more about people who obtain guns illegally. "For them it means power. It means to be able to impose their will on somebody else on the territory," said SPVM spokesperson David Shane. Police say this is what's driving up the value of black market handguns, and that it's caused the price tag to quadruple in the past five years. Now, it costs more than $5,000 to buy one on the streets. "What we're told is that they use their illegal activities to raise that money and invest it to acquire firearms. It’s as simple as that," said Shane. Police say criminals are using social media to post warnings to rivals. "They don't have to search for them in the streets, they just have to put it out on social media," Shane continued. Police are launching a new squad to investigate gun crime, set to be operational out in late November. It will concentrate mainly on the northeast and the southwest territories. "They’ll be called to events where there are instances [of] gunshots, where there’s attempted murders. They will work when citizens call info crime and say 'this person is walking with a gun in their belt.'" Police won't give specifics on how the squad will work, but Concordia professor of urban planning Dr. Ted Rutland says it will likely be similar to efforts in Toronto. "The primary aspects of that model in Toronto have been at the center of the storm around carding or racial profiling. It’s really difficult to actually pinpoint someone who’s about to commit a gun crime, so sending in more resources just means arresting a whole bunch of people who fit a certain image," he said. Police insist their goal is to be closer to the community in hopes that people will trust them when there are shootings. They say that right now, too many people -- including victims of gun crimes -- are afraid of the police. "They don't want to be seen as an informant or somebody that cooperates with the police," said Shane. Police won't say how many officers will be working in the new squad, or whether they'll be taken away from other squads. There is currently a shortage of roughly 3,000 officers on the force.