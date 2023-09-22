iHeartRadio
Montreal police seize $75,000 worth of shisha tobacco from cafe


A shisha pipe is shown along with other items for smoking. FILE PHOTO - SOURCE: Pexels

Police in Montreal (SPVM) have seized more than 170 kilograms of contraband shisha tobacco in a raid of a cafe in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police say the value of the tobacco seized on Sept. 13 was worth $75,000, or about $67,000 in unpaid taxes.

"The owner of the establishment on Côte-Vertu Boulevard and three of his employees were arrested during the operation for offences under the Tobacco Tax Act," the SPVM said in a news release, adding that around $12,000 cash and shisha smoking equipment were also confiscated.

Police also handed out tickets totalling $370 to 17 customers in the cafe consuming shisha where it was prohibited.

One also picked up a $2,500 fine for allegedly obstructing a Ministry of Health and Social Services inspector.

"The operator of the establishment was also issued with tickets totalling nearly $11,000 under the Tobacco Control Act," the SPVM said. 

