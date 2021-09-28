Montreal police seize more than $2 million worth of drugs in West Island for second time in three months

Montreal police say they have seized more than $2.4 million of drugs as well as four guns during an operation in the West Island last week.

Officers with the organized crime section carried out five searches on Sept. 21 in homes in Baie-D'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Kirkland, as well as in the neighbouring municipality of Île-Perrot.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the Montreal police said they seized 246,000 amphetamine pills, 23,000 Xanax tablets, 11,500 speed pills, 2,500 fentanyl pills and various quantities of other drugs, including morphine, crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, magic mushrooms, and Cialis.

The accused are Cameron Wilkinson, 26, Patrick Bouchard-Gallagher, 28, Vincent Roy, 25, Cole Larocque, 28, Alexandre Battah, 22, Alexandra Taddio, 24, and 23-year-old Sophia Saraullo.

Police say the accused appeared in court in Montreal and face several charges relating to drug possession and drug trafficking.

They say Wilkinson was known to police because of his alleged ties to drug trafficker Charles Laberge, who was sentenced to five years in prison after the dismantling of a drug trafficking ring in the West Island last June. In that operation, police seized more than $2.5 million of drugs.

Police thanked the public for their cooperation in the investigation and invited anyone with information about drug trafficking on the island to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.