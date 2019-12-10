Montreal police seize six firearms, arrest three during intervention

Montreal police have seized six firearms as part of an operation that led to several arrests on gun charges.

Police from Station 49 in Montreal-Est/Pointe-aux-Trembles were responding to a call about a break-in at an apartment in the overnight hours of Dec. 8 to 9, when they apprehended the three suspects.

They face a number of charges related to the possession of prohibited weapons and narcotics and are expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Two of the suspects were on parole and had agreed not to possess any firearms.

The weapons were hidden under a blanket and discovered by police during an inspection to secure the premises.

The arsenal consisted of automatic and semi-automatic guns, a shotgun and two handguns. Bags containing a significant amount of cannabis were also found in another room.

The arrests come just days after Montreal police announced they are putting together a new specialized squad to fight gun crime.