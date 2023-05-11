iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police set up command post searching for missing 26-year-old man


image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) set up a command post downtown and are asking the public to help locate a missing 26-year-old man who went missing without a trace on April 21.

Sridhar Nidamanuri was last seen at the corner of Maisonneuve Boulevard and Guy Street, and his Telugu community came out on Wednesday night with the hopes that someone has seen him.

He is 5'8", weighs 175 pounds, and speaks English and his native Telugu language. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red sweater with white stripes and grey shorts when he went missing.

Members of his community say Nidamanuri's family in India reached out to them so it could encourage the SPVM to get involved.

"He's the only boy of his family, and the parents are very much worried, and they want us to do something about it," said Naseer Mehdi Khan of India-Canada Organization Inc.

The SPVM is asking anyone who sees the young man to call police.

"He didn't give signs of life to his relatives, which is not in his habits," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "Also, he seems to have left his home suddenly." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*