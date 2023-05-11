Montreal police set up command post searching for missing 26-year-old man

Montreal police (SPVM) set up a command post downtown and are asking the public to help locate a missing 26-year-old man who went missing without a trace on April 21.

Sridhar Nidamanuri was last seen at the corner of Maisonneuve Boulevard and Guy Street, and his Telugu community came out on Wednesday night with the hopes that someone has seen him.

He is 5'8", weighs 175 pounds, and speaks English and his native Telugu language. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red sweater with white stripes and grey shorts when he went missing.

Members of his community say Nidamanuri's family in India reached out to them so it could encourage the SPVM to get involved.

"He's the only boy of his family, and the parents are very much worried, and they want us to do something about it," said Naseer Mehdi Khan of India-Canada Organization Inc.

The SPVM is asking anyone who sees the young man to call police.

"He didn't give signs of life to his relatives, which is not in his habits," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "Also, he seems to have left his home suddenly."