Montreal police shoot and kill knife-wielding man, watchdog group investigates

Quebec's police watchdog has opened a file after a man was shot and killed by Montreal police in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.

The independent investigations office (BEI) reported that around 5:50 a.m., a call came into the Montreal police (SPVM) about a man in crisis on Cote Saint-Luc St. and West Hill Ave.

The BEI report says that the police spotted the man wielding a knife and heading towards their squad car. The officers stayed in their vehicle until the man walked towards another vehicle.

The officers then rushed the man and opened fire on him as he was still holding the knife, according to the report.

The man was killed on the scene.

Eight investigators have been assigned to the case to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the BEI on its website.