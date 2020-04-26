Montreal police under investigation after man dies in custody

The Office of Independent Investigations (BEI) launched an investigation on Sunday into the death of a 60-year-old person following an intervention by the Montreal police (SPVM).

According to the BEI, the man’s death occurred on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

In a news release, the BEI described the sequence of events that led to the fatality.

At around 11 p.m., Urgence-Santé received a call about a man who was suspected of being in a state of distress. Police and paramedics responded to the scene. After the individual was assessed, authorities left the premises because he refused treatment.

A few hours later, a second call was made to Urgence-Santé concerning the same person. This time, the police reportedly deemed it necessary to handcuff him so they could take the individual to the hospital. During transport to the hospital, he reportedly suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest and died.

The BEI is checking whether the sequence of events is correct.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BEI has assigned four investigators to the file instead of the usual eight.

Investigators asked the SQ to assist, which will send a forensic technician.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2020.