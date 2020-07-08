Montreal police unveil long-awaited new street check policy

by Matt Grillo, CTV Montreal

The Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) released its long-awaited policy on street checks on Wednesday, months after an independent report found evidence of systemic bias within the force.

The report, released in October 2019, showed that people from certain racialized groups were much more likely than others to be stopped by police for street checks – which are when officers approach a person and record their information, whether or not an offence has been committed.

Under the new policy, officers will have to follow guidelines when it comes to street checks. They will need to inform citizens as to what motives led to the stop, and the SPVM says it plans to inform its officers as to what rights citizens have when it comes to street checks. There is also now a ban on non-founded stops based on discriminatory criteria.

Police will deploy a team of coaches to support officers and workshops will also be given based on the new policy, which is set to come into effect in the fall.

After analyzing three years’ worth of police data, the authors of the report found that Indigenous women were 11 times more likely to be questioned by police than white women, and Black and Indigenous people were between four and five times more likely to be stopped.

SPVM chief Sylvain Caron said at the time he was alarmed by the figures but stressed that they could be explained by a lack of a policy.