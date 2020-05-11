iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police want help finding suspect alleged to have vandalized string of West Island bars

image.png

Investigators from the Montreal police are asking for help to identify a suspect linked to a series of crimes targeting bars in the West Island.

The suspect was caught on surveillance videos smashing bar windows with a club on multiple occasions between Jan. 27 and May 6.

The police say the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s who stands approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall. He has dark hair and wears glasses, and during the attacks, wore a tuque and a dark neck warmer. He also wore beige construction boots and gloves. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 911 or Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error