Montreal police want help finding suspect alleged to have vandalized string of West Island bars

Investigators from the Montreal police are asking for help to identify a suspect linked to a series of crimes targeting bars in the West Island.

The suspect was caught on surveillance videos smashing bar windows with a club on multiple occasions between Jan. 27 and May 6.

The police say the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s who stands approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall. He has dark hair and wears glasses, and during the attacks, wore a tuque and a dark neck warmer. He also wore beige construction boots and gloves.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 911 or Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online.