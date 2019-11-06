Montreal police want to hear from victims of an alleged pedophile and child pornographer

MONTREAL -- Montreal police are looking for other victims of a 19-year-old man who police allege has committed several sex-related crimes involving minors.

Investigators from the sexual exploitation squad of the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal say Alexandre Bosse, 19, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with inciting sexual contact with three girls aged between 13 and 16.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Bosse may have other victims.

Bosse contacted his victims over social media, police allege, using the online handles alexandre.bosse.545 and alexandre.boe.5, and quickly convinced them to perform sexual acts.

The suspect stands 1.83 metres and weighs 109 kg. He has a distinctive tattoo of a dragon on his left forearm.

Bosse appeared in court in Montreal on Oct. 21 and was charged with luring, producing child pornography and communicating with a minor to incite sexual contact.

Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Bosse's to visit their local police station or call 911 to file a report.

Investigators note that Bosse has no fixed address, and so may have victims in different cities.