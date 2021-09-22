Montreal Pride appoints Simon Gamache as its new executive director

A McGill University-trained musician and former head of the I Musici de Montreal orchestra has been appointed as the new executive director for Montreal Pride.

Simon Gamache will take over the helm while he continues his research in social innovation management at HEC Montréal.

Montreal Pride announced the new appointment in a news release issued Wednesday, calling Gamache a “remarkably skilled individual” for the important role and a respected leader in the arts sector.

“Members of the selection committee were impressed by Simon’s grasp of the issues and opportunities facing our organization,” said Board President Esther Léa Ledoux.

“His broad skillset will be an undeniable asset in the attainment of our vision to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity, enabling 2SLGBTQI+ communities to shine. Thanks to a strong background in leading teams through change, Simon will guide Montréal Pride on its next development phase.”

Gamache also worked as a consultant for arts and music organizations in cities like Ottawa and Vancouver, and served as manager at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Montreal Pride will take place from Aug. 8 to 14 in 2022.