Montreal Pride Festival takes the queer dance party to new heights

Montreal's Pride Festival kicks off this week with over 100 events through August 15, culminating in a spectacular nighttime finale atop a city landmark.

Faced with changing pandemic protocols, organizers have pivoted away from the usual outdoor gathering in Faubourgs Park, and last year’s fully virtual edition, instead planning a hybrid series of one-of-a-kind events.

“Quality has improved a lot and there’s this mix of having events with the public. It's going to be different from last year, and from any other year actually,” said Jean-François Perrier, Pride's interim general director.

"The pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone, but it has been especially isolating for 2SLGBTQ+ communities. It was paramount for Pride to bring our communities together this year. We want it to be a Pride for the people, by the people," he said.

Uncertainty caused by the pandemic meant in-person events, like Pride staple Mundo Disko, had to stay virtual. But that offered organizers an opportunity to get creative and to go bigger than ever.

“It’s an event like nothing we’ve ever done before,” said Perrier.

175 metres above the heart of the city, the annual dance party will close out this year's festival from the roof of the Olympic Tower.

“We're on an iconic building that dates back to 1976. It was built during the same period as the spirit of the event," said Christian Pronovost, creative director of Mundo Disko.

The annual queer dance party aims to recreate Montreal's exuberant disco era and to share the essence of local underground clubs—once a safe haven for LGBTQ crowds—with newer generations.

"I want to give back to the community and provide a sense of history and culture. This was the soundtrack playing not only in the clubs, but in people's lives," said Pronovost, who has long been a driving force in Montreal's music scene.

Without the usual live audience, Mundo Disko will evoke a party atmosphere this year with a slew of special effects and never-before-seen shots of the city.

The three-hour spectacle will feature DJ sets by Lost Heroes and Robert Ouimet, known as Montreal’s Disco Godfather.

"Disco has been the main thing I've been doing since the early 70s and it's still here," said Ouimet. "This music makes people feel freer. You hear it and know you're going to have fun."

An evocative performance by Sandy Duperval, as artist BLK PRL, will punctuate the DJ sets with a musical rendition about queer resilience.

"Mundo Disko is about bringing our communities together and liberating ourselves. I will channel that in my performance," said Duperval.

"We're going to bring the beats, the life, and the disco to the city. I look at the view right now at night. It's magical. With the music and the energy, I think this is going to be something very special for Montreal," she said.

The show will be broadcast online and to an in-person audience at the Olympic Park Esplanade on August 15.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved.