Montreal pro basketball team appoints its first-ever female president


One of Montreal's pro basketball teams made history on Wednesday by appointing the first female president.

Annie Larouche is now the Montreal Alliance president, the first time a Montreal pro franchise has named a woman to the post.

"It felt funny, I must admit," said Larouche.

The Alliance play in the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League) and just wrapped their second season.

Larouche got her start in pro sports more than 20 years ago as a cheerleader for the Montreal Alouettes. She was later appointed head of the cheerleading team, which made her, at 24 years old, the youngest person ever appointed to the role in the CFL.

She was also serving as a law clerk at the time and began working her way up.

"When I was told to step away from cheerleading because it would affect my credibility if I wanted to move up in the organization, I didn't listen to anyone," she said.

She served as executive director of the Alouettes Foundation and Community Relations as well as director of the Alouettes Alumni Association. With the Alliance she served as vice-president of operations since the team tipped off in the CEBL.

The Alliance has sat at the top of the CEBL for attendance numbers in the past two years, averaging 2,900 people per home game.

Montreal NBA stars Chris Boucher, Luguentz Dort and Bennedict Mathurin have all attended games, making the events even bigger draws.

"They call us, and they're like, 'We're coming to the game,'" said Larouche.

"This city is becoming a basketball destination whether you watch the NBA or the CEBL," said TSN play-by-play announcer Moe Khan.

In its sophomore season, the Alliance was plagued by injuries, meaning 21 different players saw action in the 12-week season.

Montreal finished last in the Eastern Conference.

"From year one to year two they missed out on the playoffs by one game, and going into year three is a massive one because many believe in the league that they could take the next step and become a playoff team," said Khan.

Larouche knows Montreal has no love for losers in sports.

"We know that for a fact we had a heartbreaking season, so many injuries, this is not an excuse, but we don't know what happened," she said. 

