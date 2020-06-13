Montreal protesters call COVID-19 coverage 'fake news'

A small group of protesters gathered outside some montreal media outlets to protest what they described as "fake news" by companies like Bell Media, TVA, and Radio Canada.

Pierre Dion, one of the organizers of the protest, said that the media have blown the COVID-19 pandemic out of proportion, describing the virus as a big cold.

"They spread fear with this, with a second wave, with lies they tell us. They make people scared. They're fake news. We know this is all a hoax," said Dion in French.

Dion said he does not believe experts and that the so called "global elite" like the clinton family and Bill Gates are controlling the media.

He believes that these global elite want to make slaves of society.