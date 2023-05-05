Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign

A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French.

Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.

Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when displaying said trademark in a permanent location.

One way this requirement can be met is by including a French descriptor -- think "Café Starbucks" instead of "Starbucks Coffee."

"Right now we could get away with adding little subtitles to it, either putting 'pub' in front or putting French language in the forefront," pub owner Joe Pilotte told CTV News.

But Ye Olde Orchard's sign says just that: Ye Olde Orchard. There's no English descriptor present, let alone a French one.

It's not the first time Pilotte has been contacted by the OQLF. He's complied with their requests in the past, such as by altering certain public signage and ads.

But he hesitates to change his storefront sign, fearing he might have to do it all over again in a few years.

In 2025, Quebec is expected to make updates to its signage laws. According to Pilotte, the changes would require him to alter the name of his pub entirely -- at least, that's what he says the OQLF told him.

"We would have to change our name, according to the lady that's on our file," said Pilotte. "I spoke with her on the phone. Yes, she would want it to be called Le Vieux Verger for it to go along with the laws that will be coming in 2025."

The OQLF denies this.

"At no time did the Board request the translation of the trademark by 'vieux verger.' The Charter does not require that a trademark be translated," reads a statement from the office.

The OQLF added that French must be "clearly predominant" on trademark displays as of June 1, 2025, but did not say what exactly this entails.

"A regulation will define the notion of 'clear predominance' in this context," the statement continues.

CTV News consulted commercial lawyer Pascal Lepage on the discrepancy.

He said that while it's likely Ye Olde Orchard will have to make some changes in two years, they won't have to change their name.

Instead, the pub could be ordered to add French to its storefront sign in a way that's predominant over English; "for example, by having the word 'brasserie or 'restaurant' be twice as big."

Nevertheless, Pilotte is adamant the OQLF told him he'd have to translate the name of his establishment entirely -- and until he knows for certain, he'll refrain from altering his sign.

"We're [not] spending money now for them come in 2025 and tell us we're not compliant again."

Ye Olde Orchard was given until May 16 to make the change.

"Rest assured that the Office will guide you through the process with its support and advice," the OQLF letter states. "We count on you to make the necessary corrections to comply with the law."