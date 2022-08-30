iHeartRadio
Montreal public health probing 'probable' monkeypox case involving child

image.jpg

Montreal public health officials are investigating a probable case of monkeypox involving a child.

A spokeswoman for the city's public health department says the "probable case" involves a child four years old or younger.

The agency did not provide any details on the case or the child's condition.

As of today, Quebec is reporting a total of 493 monkeypox cases in the province.

In its last update Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported 1,228 cases spread across nine provinces, with 35 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person's lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can also include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

