Montreal public health takes over management at west end seniors' homes following strep A deaths

image.jpg

Montreal public health has taken temporary managerial control over two private seniors’ residences that reported four deaths after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS).

Public health officials told CTV they’ve been monitoring infections at Les Résidences Floralies in Lachine and LaSalle, and had decided to take transitional control of the residences “for a renewable period of 180 days.”

“This mandate authorizes us to exercise all the powers and obligations of these environments,” wrote Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a public health spokesperson.

She added the managerial powers “will allow us to take all necessary measures to ensure the quality of care and the safety of the residents.”

GAS symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, pale skin, and increased heart rate.

Bergeron-Gamache says public health finished screening residents Thursday afternoon.

“The results will be available in the coming days,” she said.

