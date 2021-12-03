Montreal public health warns of possible Hepatitis A risk from sushi sold at NDG grocery store

Montreal public health is warning residents of a possible exposure to Hepatitis A from sushi sold at a grocery store in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood last month.

The sushi in question was from the Provigo store at 6600 St. Jacques St. West and was prepared between Nov. 17 to 20 and from Nov. 24 to 25.

The Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said the risk of transmission is low but recommends taking protective measures.

People who have been vaccinated against Hepatitis A or who have had the disease before are not at risk, officials said. The infection is caused by a virus that attacks the liver and can cause serious complications in the elderly and people who are immunocompromised.

Those who haven’t been immunized are urged to call Info-Santé at 811 immediately in order to make an appointment to get the vaccine, which is free. The virus can be detected through a blood test.

People who believe they have consumed the sushi are being asked to watch for symptoms between now and Jan. 13, 2022.

If they experience symptoms — which can include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, and jaundice — they are urged to contact their doctor immediately.