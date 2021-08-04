Montreal public health warns that people are waiting too long to take a COVID-19 test

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise, screening is on the decline, and Montreal public health is concerned.

Public health Dr. David Kaiser said he has seen a "slow" increase in cases over the past few weeks, but at the same time, he sees "people waiting longer to get tested."

Public health network staff have reported delays of three or more days between the onset of their symptoms and those people being tested.

"This not only makes public health's job more difficult, but it also increases the risk of transmission to someone else," he said.

With the start of the school year fast approaching, he had a message for the public.

"If we want to control the transmission we have right now, screening is a super important tool," he said.

Kaiser understands that in the middle of summer, citizens do not want to isolate themselves and get tested, but he believes that we must focus on controlling transmission now to ensure a safe return to school.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2021.