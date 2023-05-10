iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Publisacs will soon be replaced by a booklet distributed by Canada Post


image.jpg

The distribution of the Publisac is about to end at the doors of Montreal residents' homes.

TC Transcontinental, which has been distributing the plastic bag containing merchant flyers for many years, says it has developed a replacement product that will reduce the amount of paper in the flyers by nearly 60 per cent, while eliminating the plastic entirely.

It is a slim, quarter-folded booklet that combines the flyers of several retailers into a single printed product with a limited number of pages. It will be complemented by a digital platform with a wider range of promotional offers for consumers.

The new print product will be distributed in the coming days by Canada Post.

In a news release issued last month, Patrick Brayley, TC Transcontinental's senior vice president of pre-media, distribution and point-of-sale marketing, said that a majority of consumers continue to rely on paper flyers to plan their shopping trips.

TC Transcontinental says that printed flyers are recyclable and that no trees are cut down to make newsprint, as it is made from sawmill residues. The recovery rate for newsprint is 86 per cent, and the recovered paper is then recycled into new products, the Montreal-based multinational company said.

Last year, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that about 800,000 flyers and other unsolicited advertisements were found in the city each week, representing more than 41 million flyers a year that end up in recycling depots and landfills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*