iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal puts Cote-St-Paul heritage building up for sale for $1


image.jpg

A heritage building in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood that has sat vacant for over a decade is up for sale for $1—but there's a catch.

The buyer of the former town hall and fire station at de l'Eglise Avenue and Angers Street will have to repair and preserve the building's heritage.

"We sell them for one dollar because we want the community to be able to do interesting projects for the community with these buildings," said Emilie Thuillier, the city council's executive committee member for infrastructure and buildings.

It's the first building to hit the market under a new program to revitalize 68 of Montreal's vacant heritage buildings.

Known as Center Saint-Paul, the building is "one of the jewels of heritage interest of the City of Montreal," according to the program's website. Construction on it began in 1910.

The challenge may be finding a buyer willing to invest potentially millions of dollars into repairs in a short time frame to avoid any more decay of the building.

Some residents in the neighbourhood have their own ideas for the future buyer.

"There's no Jean Coutu, Pharmaprix, anything like that on the street or in the immediate neighbourhood," said Matthieu Sossoyan.

"A building for the elderly… that would be ideal," said Michel Paquette.

Heritage Montreal says more needs to be done to preserve this part of Montreal's history.

"We hope the city doesn't just have a wash basin policy...that it washes its hands of buildings it has that are significant for its neighbourhood.. that somehow the city has neglected for years," said its policy director, Dinu Bumbaru.

With no offers on the table yet, the city has extended the deadline to October.

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough mayor Emilie Thuillier on sale of former Cote-St-Paul town hall 

-with files from CTV's Keila DePape

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*