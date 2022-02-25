Montreal, Quebec City paramedics protest outside SAQ warehouses

Paramedics affiliated with the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) are demonstrating outside the warehouses of the Société des alcools (SAQ) in Montreal and Quebec City Friday.

As a result, the SAQ says it plans to seek an injunction to stop the protests as they are blocking the exits and entrances, which means people cannot enter the head office.

Several paramedic unions across Quebec are on strike, including the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which is affiliated with the FTQ, and the FSSS, which is affiliated with the CSN.

Some have been on strike since last summer, while others joined in the last few weeks.

Paramedics are required to provide extensive essential services, like patient transport, and because of this, the unions say they may consider alternative pressure tactics, such as billing forms.

Paramedics with the FSSS say they want to draw attention to their strike by demonstrating in front of the SAQ's distribution centres.

In response, the Crown Corporation, which has nothing to do with the strike action, issued a statement saying it was "in contact with the authorities to ensure the safety" of its employees and properties.

