Montreal records 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

image.jpg

Montreal's public health authorities announced Friday that 32 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

However, the island recorded no new deaths in the same period; the total number of deaths remains 3,418. 

The Montreal east health and social services centre recorded the highest increase in cases with 14.

Montreal North remains the hardest hit borough with 2,569 cases (an increase of three) followed by Ahuntsic-Cartiervillle with 2,356 (no increase) and Mercie-Hocheclaga-Maisonneuve with 2,309 cases (an increase of six).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Montreal is now 27,497.

  Cases in Montreal by age and region
