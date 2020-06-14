Montreal records 75 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

Montreal public health authorities reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 10 more deaths Sunday.

The total number of cases on the island is now 26,688 and 3,199 people have died due to the virus.

Of those reported to have died Sunday, eight were over 70 years old, one was between 50 and 59 and one was between 40 and 49.

The daily increase in cases has not exceeded 100 since June 6.

The hardest hit health and social services centre (CIUSSS) remains in the east where 8,354 people have tested positive and 938 patients have died.

The City of Montreal renewed the state of emergency until June 19. Originally decreed on March 27, the state of emergency grants special powers to authorities dealing with the public health crisis.

#COVID19 - Nous prolongeons l'état d'urgence jusqu'au 19 juin Plus d'infos : https://t.co/HiXpyPdhTl pic.twitter.com/tjzXDARwEg

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 9,169 samples on June 12 province-wide. (Quebec releases sample information from two days prior to the daily update).