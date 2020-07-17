Montreal records 76 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Island of Montreal's public health officials announced Friday that 76 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday.
The island, however, recorded no new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The total number of Montrealers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is 27,863, and 3,431 people have died.
Premier Francois Legault said Friday that he is not recommending closing bars despite recent outbreaks, and that private gatherings are the larger concern as the construction holiday is set to begin.
Montreal opened two new screening clinics, as long lines have been common for clinics this week. Officials are requesting that anyone who has been to a bar since July 1 get tested.
Existing clinics are located in the following areas:
- The Jewish General Hospital (5800 Cote-des-Neiges Rd.)
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., by appointment only (514-644-4545)
- The Hotel-Dieu (109 des Pins Ave.)
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary
- Chaveau Clinic (5455 Chauveau St.)
- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary
- Sainte-Marcel Church (1630 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd., Pointe-aux-Trembles)
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary
- Maurice-Duplessis ( 7071 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.)
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., by appointment only (514-644-4545)
- Montreal North CLSC (11441, Lacordaire Blvd.)
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., no appointment necessary
- Beaconsfield COVID-19 screening clinic (137 Elm Ave., Beaconsfield)
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary
- Level 1 parking lot/Metro station (1001 Decarie Blvd.)
- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary
