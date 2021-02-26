Montreal reopens pools for families, groups of two under new COVID-19 measures

Montreal is gradually reopening its arenas and swimming pools with newly relaxed rules announced on Friday.

Under the new rules, family bubbles are allowed to swim and play in arenas without needing to distance. One or two people can also use the facilities, provided they maintain a distance of two metres.

Sports-etudes programs, college and university training activities, and certain high-level sports practices are also allowed.

For outdoor activities like skating, sledding, and skiing, family bubbles can take part without distancing, while instructors will need to stay at least six feet away.

A maximum of eight people from different residences can gather for an outdoor activity as long as they maintain distance. An additional person can join that group if they are an instructor, but they will also need to stay two metres away.

Cultural spaces are also reopening their doors, including the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, a neighbour to the Biodome, allowing people into their exhibits starting Feb. 27.

FREE WEEKEND DOWNTOWN PARKING TO CONTINUE

On Friday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote on social media that the city would extend its free downtown parking program into March.

Under the program, parking will be free on the weekends in the city’s downtown core to encourage people to shop local.

“This will allow Montréalais.es to be able to do their shopping in the city center and encourage our merchants,” wrote the mayor.