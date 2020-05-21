iHeartRadio
Montreal reopens skateparks, petanque courts; will reopen dog parks Friday, municipal golf courses Saturday

image.jpg

The city of Montreal announced Thursday that it has reopened skateparks and petanque courts in the city.

Dog parks will reopen Friday and municipal golf courses will reopen Saturday, the city said.

The city will reopen Ile Notre-Dame on Saturday, and allow access to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Parc Jean-Drapeau (however, the Ile Notre-Dame parking lot will remain closed).

The 102 municipal tennis courts across the city's 19 boroughs will gradually reopen through the start of June, but only for singles play, not doubles, not training sessions.

Playground structures in city parks will remain closed for the time being, the city said, and parks will also remain off-limits for team sports.

