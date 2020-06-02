Montreal reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths as trend continues downward

Montreal reached 25,652 COVID-19 cases and 2,947 deaths on Tuesday, an increase of 107 cases and 20 deaths.

The day before, Montreal reported nearly the same number of cases at 108, and eight deaths. The city has seen a steady decrease of new cases over the last weeks; one month ago, on May 2, public health officials recorded 522 new cases.

Five boroughs have reached to 2,000-case benchmark:

Montreal North at 2,378 (2,823 cases per 100,000)

Ahuntsic–Cartierville at 2,164 (1,612 cases per 100,000)

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve at 2,143 (1,576 cases per 100,000)

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce at 2,050 (1,231 cases per 100,000)

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles at 2,031 (1,903 cases per 100,000)

The good news though, is that most of those boroughs are seeing a decrease in new cases. Last week new cases dropped in Montreal North by 26 per cent, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve by 29 per cent, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce by 30 per cent and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles by 34 per cent. Ahuntsic–Cartierville increased only slightly at 4 per cent. Island-wide new cases dropped last week by 13 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, the virus has affected the city’s elderly population the most, with 26 per cent of cases in people 80 years and older. In total, 6,645 people over the age of 80 have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island of Montreal. Of them, 2,165 have died.

There are currently outbreaks at 145 long-term care homes in Montreal.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you can get a test at a designated local clinic with (call 514 644-4545) or without an appointment or visit one of the mobile testing units.

On Tuesday, testing units are set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following sites:

Judith-Jasmin School

4575 Mariette Ave., Montreal QC H4B 2G3



Centre de services communautaires du Monastère

4450 Saint-Hubert St., Montreal QC H2J 2W9





Pierre-Blanchet Park

12196 Pierre-Blanchet Ave., Montreal, QC, H1E 6P1





Maison culturelle et communautaire de Montreal-Nord

12004 Rolland Blvd., Montreal-North, QC, H1G 3W1



LaSalle Park

10th Ave., north of Victoria Lachine, QC H4Z 0A2






