Montreal reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, reduces total death count by one

As schools begin opening this week and many parents, teachers and doctors worry about an upcoming virus spike, Montreal public health authorities announced Tuesday that 16 more people have tested positive on the island in the past 24 hours.

The numbers of deaths actually dropped by one after Quebec public health announced earlier that a previously diagnosed COVID-19 death in Montreal was found to be not attributable to the disease.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 on the island is now 3,465, and the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now 29,638.

Those aged 70 and over have accounted for 91 per cent of the deaths in the province (3,154 total).

The region with the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 people remains Mont-Royal, with 369.9 per 100,000 (75 deaths total).

The highest total number of deaths is in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve with 372, which adds up to a rate of 273.5 per 100,000 people.