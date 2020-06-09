Montreal reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 63 additional confirmed cases

There are now 3,088 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,351.

That’s up 20 from the 3,068 reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 63 from the 26,288 announced a day earlier.

The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday was higher than that reported Monday, when five new deaths were reported.

However, the 63 additional cases announced Tuesday are lower than the 83 new cases reported a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2915.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 352 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 340.3 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Tuesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 119 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down one from the 120 reported Monday.

The agglomeration of Montreal announced on Tuesday that it is extended the state of emergency for the territory until June 14.