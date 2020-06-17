Montreal reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 58 additional confirmed cases
There are now 3,238 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,815.
That’s up 22 from the 3,216 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 58 from the 26,757 announced a day earlier.
The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday was higher than that reported Tuesday, when 11 new deaths were reported.
The additional cases announced Wednesday are also higher than the 40 new cases reported a day earlier.
The borough of Montreal North has 2,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,978.6 cases per 100,000 residents.
With 362 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.
However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 345.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.
Public health officials on Wednesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 74 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down two from the 76 reported Tuesday.Cases in Montreal by age and region
