Montreal reports 290 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

People wait in line in the pouring rain outside a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities announced Thursday that 290 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 36,497 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the number of deaths rose by three Thursday and 3,490 people have now died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic. 

The hardest his region on the island remains Montreal North, which surpassed 3,000 positive cases. The borough has now reported 3,091 positive cases followed by Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (2,925 total cases), Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (2,911 total cases), Mercier-Hochelaga-maisonneuve (2,907 total cases), and Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,899 positive cases).

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisoneuve has reported the most deaths with 373, while Mont-Royal's mortality rate of 379.8 per 100,000 (77 total deaths) is the highest on the island.

