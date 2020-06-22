Montreal reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, 120 additional confirmed cases

There are now 3,329 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,057.

That’s up 31 from the 3,298 deaths reported Friday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 120 from the 26,937 announced Friday. (Montreal public health authorities are no longer releasing COVID-19 data on the weekends).

The borough of Montreal North has 2,523 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2995.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Montreal

With 366 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 360 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Monday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 71 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down 21 from the 50 reported Friday.