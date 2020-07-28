Montreal reports 88 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Montreal reached 28,608 on Tuesday, health authorities announced, representing an increase of 88 from the 28,520 cases reported a day earlier.

There were no new deaths reported in the city on Tuesday, leaving the total at 3,343, where it has stood for several days.

Public health hasn’t updated the number of retirement homes and long-term care centres with active COVID-19 cases since Monday. The total remains at 40.

Seniors aged 80 and over are still the hardest hit group, currently accounting for 6,874 of the city's total cases.

However, there are more cases among age groups 20-29, 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 than there are in the 60-69 and 70-79 age groups.