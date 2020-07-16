iHeartRadio
Montreal reports five new deaths, 54 new COVID-19 cases

A client shops through a plexiglass shield at Montreal's Jean Talon Market, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal public health officials are reporting five more deaths from COVID-19 and 54 new cases as of Thursday, for a total of 3,431 deaths and 27,787 cumulative cases.

That's an increase from the one additional death reported Wednesday but a drop of 18 from the 72 cases reported on that same day.

There are 13 long-term care facilities reporting COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and increase of one from Wednesday.

People in their 20s now represent 12.4 per cent of cases, while those in their 30s represent 12.9 per cent. People in their 80s are still the most largely impacted group, however, with 24.8 per cent of cases.

Long lines at testing centres earlier this week pushed public health officials to open two more clinics and increase testing capacity by 1,000 people per day. Those lines were spurred by public health officials asking anyone who had visited or worked in a bar since July 1 to get tested for COVID-19 and have impacted te increase in cases among younger Montrealers.

 

  Cases in Montreal by age and region
Infogram

