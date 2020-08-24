iHeartRadio
Montreal reports no deaths, 26 new cases of COVID-19

People walk through Old Montreal, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz

By Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV Montreal 

MONTREAL -- Twenty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Montreal, according to public health officials. No new deaths have been reported in the same period.

There are now 29,622 confirmed cases on the island and 3,466 people have died.

Montreal North remains the most affected area, with a total of 2,650 confirmed cases.

There are 29 retirement homes and CHSLDs with at least one confirmed case of the disease, down two since Friday.

Montreal remains in a state of emergency, which was renewed on Saturday. 

On Monday, the city's public health director asked for anyone who has participated in Latin dance events since July 31 to get tested for COVID-19 due to an outbreak linked to at least three people who attended.

