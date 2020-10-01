Montreal reports over 300 new cases in past 24 hours, one new death

The number of positive COVID-19 cases on the Island of Montreal surged past 34,000 Thursday, as public health officials reported that 319 more people have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

Offiicals also reported that one of the 16 deaths due to the disease reported in Quebec was in Montreal.

The total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic on the island is now 34,055, and 3,481 people have died.

The health and social services (CIUSSS) centres in the east (10,405 total cases) and west (8,356 total) regions of the island both reported 80 new cases, while the centre-west CIUSSS reported 59 new cases (5,604 total), the south-central CIUSSS added 48 (4,514 total), and the West Island CIUSSS reported 41 new cases (4,404 total).

Almost a third of the new cases, 103, were reported in people aged 20-29, while 54 new cases came from people in their 30s, 40 in people aged 10-19, and 74 people aged 40-59 tested positive.