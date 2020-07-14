Montreal reports two more deaths, 33 new cases of COVID-19

There are now 3,426 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,661, public health authorities announced on Tuesday.

That’s an increase of two deaths since Monday, when the total stood at 3,424. COVID-19 cases in the city rose by 33 from the 27,628 reported on Monday.

There are active COVID-19 cases in 11 of the city’s long-term care homes – the facilities that bore the brunt of the coronavirus in Montreal – which is up one from the 10 homes reported to have active cases 24 hours ago.

Montreal North remains the borough most impacted by the pandemic, with cases totaling at 2,572 on Tuesday, though that number did not change from Monday.

On Monday, it became mandatory to wear a mask on public transit across Quebec, including in Montreal. Quebec Premier Francois Legault went from strongly recommending the wearing of masks in closed indoor spaces to announcing it will be mandatory as of Saturday across the province -- a decision Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante thanked him for.