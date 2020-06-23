Montreal reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 17 additional confirmed cases; city extends state of emergency
There are now 3,331 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,074.
That’s up two from the 3,329 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 17 from the 27,057 announced Friday.
The borough of Montreal North has 2,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,996.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
With 367 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.
However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 360 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.
Public health officials on Tuesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 46 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down four from the 50 reported Monday.
Montreal on Tuesday announced that it is extending the state of emergency in place for the agglomeration of Montreal by five days, from June 23 to June 28.
