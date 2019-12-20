Montreal restaurant owner offering free hugs to anyone feeling lonely during the holidays

If you’re feeling a little lonesome this holiday season – or just in the mood for big bear hug – the owner of Julian’s Comptoir, in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, says he’s here to help.

“I come from a big, traditional Portuguese family, so the holidays are always hectic, but full of good times, good food, laughter and love,” Ruben Pimentel said.

“I’m an easy-going guy. I love people. I’m totally a hugger. So, I thought I’d spread some holiday cheer because that’s what the holidays are supposed to be about -- human connection.”

Les câlins sont gratuits chez Julian's cette fin de semaine! Parce que l'esprit du temps des fêtes c'est aussi le contact humain �� Venez prendre une pause et un câlin de vendredi à dimanche. ⁠ ⁠ Hugs are free at Julian's this weekend! Cause human connection is what the holiday spirit is all about �� Come get a free hug and a break between Friday and Sunday ��⁠

From Dec. 20 to 22, Pimentel is opening the doors to his restaurant (as well as his arms) to anyone in need of a little affection.

“We have a lot of regulars and people who stop by to chat when they grab their salad or coffee,” Pimentel said.

The neighbourhood staple, known for its eclectic brunch menu, also boasts bright, sunny, California-inspired decor, created by local designer Amyline Phillips.