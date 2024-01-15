iHeartRadio
Montreal resumes snow removal operations after weekend break


FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.

According to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, crews were about halfway finished when they were requested to change plans due to an oncoming weekend storm.

"It's going to be quite a challenge to our work crew," he said, adding car owners should watch out for orange signs on their streets to see when they will need to move their vehicles.

Last week, more than 20 cm of snow fell in the city.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, 58 per cent of snow has been removed from the streets in Montreal.

The three cleanest boroughs include LaSalle, Lachine and Le Plateau-Mont-Royal at 95 per cent, 87 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.

The three slowest are Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension at 21 per cent, 42 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.

