Montreal river shuttle season begins, new routes added

image.jpg

The water shuttle linking Pointe-aux-Trembles on the eastern edge of the Island of Montreal with the Old Port in the city's heart is back.

Five new shuttle routes are being added for the 2022 season:

  • Old Port to Boucherville;
  • Old Port to Île Sainte-Hélène and Longueuil;
  • Bellerive Park in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve to Boucherville and Île Charron (June 6).

The route to Île Charron is expected to help those wanting to avoid the major construction project in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

"The shuttles are a unique mode of transportation to ensure sustainable mobility that both meets the environmental challenges of our time and avoids traffic congestion," said Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau.

For a map and tickets, visit the Navark or AML websites.

