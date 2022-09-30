Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed

Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s.

Crews renovating an area of Pins Ave. near Parc Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough found the "Guilbault Gardens" which also had a zoo with a beluga whale and elephants.

After making the discoveries, archaeologists were called in and dug up part of the imposing Guilbault Gardens fountain.

"They believe they found the stone at the entrance of this largest, most important zoological garden in Canada at the time," said Jeanne-Mance city Councillor Alex Norris. "One hundred and fifty species kept at this zoo!"

Joseph-Edouard Guilbault's botanical and zoological gardens were a large-scale attraction.

"They had hippopotamus, elephants, and a whale on display right here on the corner of Pins and Clark avenues," said Norris.

Other small artifacts, such as inkpots and fragments of crockery from residential buildings, that were expropriated to allow the construction of Pine Ave. at the end of the 19th century, have also been unearthed.

The extensive work being done on Pins involves replacing the underground infrastructure. The renovations will alter the area to a more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood like it was during the age of the Guilbault Gardens, with lots of trees and wide sidewalks along the stretch of road.

As crews continue to work east towards St-Denis St., they will keep an eye out for more finds.

"There's a whole wealth of archeological material under the street here," says Norris.

The city wants "to take advantage of this opportunity to better understand the history of our city, which is very rich, particularly in the older neighbourhoods like this one."

Despite its success, the Guilbault business went bankrupt in 1869.

The fountain was destroyed, and the land was subdivided for sale.

Yet, a tribute remains - a plaque honouring Guilbault and his accomplishments on the small street that bears his name in the area.

In addition, a pink hippopotamus public art installation is on permanent display as a reminder that there were once hippos here.

