Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys
Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'
She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.
"To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.
"I love our community."
Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win.
Another win for Nézet-Séguin
Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin also scored on Sunday night, winning Best Opera Recording for "Blanchard: Champion."
It's the Metropolitan Opera director's fourth Grammy.
He thanked composer Terence Blanchard in his speech, calling him one of the voices of our time.
Russell and Nézet-Séguin are among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and William Shatner.
With files from The Canadian Press.