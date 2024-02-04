iHeartRadio
Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys


Allison Russell accepts the award for best american roots performance for "Eve Was Black" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'

She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.

"To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.

"I love our community."

Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win. 

Another win for Nézet-Séguin

Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin also scored on Sunday night, winning Best Opera Recording for "Blanchard: Champion."

It's the Metropolitan Opera director's fourth Grammy.

He thanked composer Terence Blanchard in his speech, calling him one of the voices of our time.  

Russell and Nézet-Séguin are among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and William Shatner. 

With files from The Canadian Press. 

