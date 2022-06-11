iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime stunned by van Rijthoven in Libema Open semi-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime wipes the sweat off his forehead during his fourth round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals of the grass court tournament in the Libema Open on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's second seed, bowed out after a two-hour, two-minute marathon.

It was his second loss in as many career matches against van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world.

The Quebecer lost to van Rijthoven in the first round of the 2016 Canada F1 indoor tournament.

Tough beat for Félix Auger-Aliassime in the #LibemaOpen semi-finals, as his comeback bid comes up just short against local wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

It’s on to Halle for the world No. 9. Read more: ��https://t.co/njzNx8V6Kg

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 11, 2022

The match was hard-fought between the two tennis players. Auger-Aliassime had 16 aces to his opponent's 10 and won 83 per cent of his points on his first service point.

On the other hand, van Rijthoven was more efficient with his second serve (79 per cent), and he only gave up two breaks to the Canadian in three opportunities. Auger-Aliassime saved six of the seven break points offered to his rival.

Van Rijthoven will face the winner of the match between top-seeded Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino of France, ranked 70th in the world, in the final. The 25-year-old Dutchman is still looking for his first career ATP Tour title.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error