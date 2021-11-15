iHeartRadio
Montreal's Bixi bikes stored away for the winter

image.jpg

When the clock strikes 12, Montreal's Bixi bikes will officially begin hibernating for the winter.

At midnight on Tuesday, the public bikes will be put back into storage after what Bixi has called "an exceptional 2021 season," according to a press release.

"We shattered records with a historic 326% increase in new users versus 2020, which also represents a 195% increase from 2019," said Christian Vermette, Bixi Montréal’s General Manager.

But don't worry, new users -- come spring, you'll be reunited with your Bixi bikes once more.  

