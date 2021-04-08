Montreal's Bixi season to start Friday, six days ahead of schedule

The Bixi bike share service will be launched Friday morning in Montreal, six days earlier than planned.

As of April 15, Bixi will also gradually add 83 new electric stations for a total of 763 stations this season.

The territory served by Bixi Montreal will more than double this year, going from 142 to 317 square kilometres, mainly in Montreal, but also in Laval and Longueuil, Westmount and Montreal East.

Alexandre Taillefer, president of the board of directors of Bixi Montreal, says that more subscriptions have been sold than at the same time in 2019, which was a record year.



