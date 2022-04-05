Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.

Although government health restrictions do not prohibit parades, organizers say the current situation makes it too risky to put on a full-scale event.

It’s the third year in a row organizers have cancelled the parade, which usually includes 170,000 spectators and between 8,000 and 9,000 participants.

According to an email sent to participants, a lack of sufficient funding from one of the parade’s main sponsors also played a role in its cancellation.

"[Heritage Canada] has expressed they are unable to keep up the current amount of funds given to make the parade a success," it reads, adding that costs have increased as a result of inflation.

The Department of Canadian Heritage has yet to respond to CTV News about the cancellation.

Organizers said Tuesday they will work to resolve funding setbacks in time for the 2023 festivities.