Montreal's Champlain Bridge partially closed due to falling ice

Motorists hoping to travel across the Samuel de Champlain Bridge between Montreal and the South Shore should brace for traffic delays.

The bridge was closed in both directions due to falling ice, but has been partially reopened for the de-icing operation.

One lane is opened in the north direction towards Montreal, and two lanes are open heading to the South Shore.

